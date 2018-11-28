Life of Sr. Linda Constantin, O.S.F. celebrated during award presentation, naming ceremony

On two occasions last week, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center celebrated Sister Linda Constantin, O.S.F., a longtime nurse and member of the senior administrative team.

The first was the Sr. Linda Constantin Courage and Compassion Award presented to Jeanette Moore, RN, BSN, OCN, a Cancer Center infusion nurse who exemplifies Constantin’s deeply held values and beliefs.

The purpose of the award, named in honor of Sister Linda, a longtime nurse and member of the senior administrative team at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, to recognize a cancer center team member who exemplifies her deeply held values and beliefs. Sister Linda passed away in 2005 after battling colon cancer.

The second occasion was the Constantin Boulevard ground breaking and naming ceremony. This boulevard will be the gateway to the children’s hospital when it opens next fall. It will begin at Essen Lane and end just beyond Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, eventually extending to Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Sr. Linda Constantin was a model of strength and courage, standing up for those in the community needing a voice and believing everyone should always be treated with the same compassion they themselves would expect.

A native of Rayne, Sister Linda was born Nov. 3, 1947. Upon her graduation from Rayne High School in 1966, she entered religious life as a sister joining the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady in 1967 and was professed in 1970.

She graduated from the nursing program at Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe and became a registered nurse. She also completed a master’s of arts degree in theology from St. Bonaventure University in New York.

Her personal ministry and vocation were synonymous as she served friend and stranger alike through her work with the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

For 30 years as a nurse and administrator, she tirelessly served patients, families, physicians and staff at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe. Since 1995, Sister Linda has served as vice president of mission integration at Our Lady of the Lake.

She was the daughter of the late Dewey and Marguerite Heinen Constantin of Rayne, and granddaughter of the late Martin and Renola Heinen of Roberts Cove and Maurice and Etta Constantin of Rayne.

Her siblings are Margaret Constantin Richard of Lafayette, and Lloyd Constantin and Bernadette Constantin Miller of Rayne and the late Sheila Chitwood.