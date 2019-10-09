Local churches set Public Square Rosary Crusade

RAYNE - St. Joseph Catholic Church and Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church of Rayne will co-sponsor the 2019 Public Square Rosary Crusade on Saturday, Oct. 12, at noon at the Rayne Depot Square.

The nation-wide event is coordinated by Tradition, Family and Property and its America Needs Fatima campaign.

For additional information or for questions, contact Cindy Orillion 334-5005 or Hilda Wiltz 224-5741.

Assumption BVM Church

MIRE - Join the 2019 Public Square Rosary Crusade at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire on Saturday, Oct. 12, on the church grounds at noon.

Those in attendance are asked to bring a lawn chair and their rosary to the front of the church.

For additional information, contact Geri 684-3212 or Gadric 280-3013.