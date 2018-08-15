Mary-Kate Simon crowned new 2018 Miss Rayne

RAYNE - Costumes were donned and the 87th anniversary of the Miss Rayne Pageant was held Saturday, Aug. 11, as the Rayne Civic Center was the site for the 2018 Miss Rayne Pageant.

Crowned as the city’s new honoree was Mary-Kate Simon, 17-year-old daughter of Michael and Michelle Simon, who will represent the City of Rayne for the coming year. She is a senior at Enlightium Christian Academy and will complete her high school studies in December. She was sponsored by Scroll Works Fabrication for the pageant.

Mary-Kate received her crown from last year’s honoree, Corinne Doucet, who completed her year-long reign by representing the City of Rayne in a most regal manner for which she was presented the annual Miss Rayne scholarship by Suzette Leonards, event director.

Completing the presentations to the new Miss Rayne were Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux, Suzette Leonards, Nikki Link and Angie Broussard.

Named 1st Runner-Up and given the opportunity to attend the International Rice Festival in October was Asialyn Nichelle Jolivette, 17-year-old daughter of Christopher and Cutina Gabriel. Asialyn is a Rayne High School senior and was sponsored for the event by the Ebonite Civic and Social Club of Rayne, where she presently serves as the club’s Deb Queen. She was presented her award by Rayne City Councilwoman Curtrese Minix.

Asialyn was also presented both the Miss Congeniality Award and the People’s Choice Award. Making the presentations were Rayne City Councilman Calise “Mike” Doucet and Kelsey Primeaux Lormand (2010 Miss Rayne).

Breanna Alexandra Rice was named 2nd Runner-Up and was also given the option to attend the Miss Acadia Parish Pageant. Breanna is the 19-year old daughter of Emily Haure and Dequincy Charles. She is a 2018 Rayne High School graduate and is presently a nursing student. Her sponsor for the pageant was Cajun Fitness. Making her presentations were Rayne City Councilman Kenneth Guidry.

Serving as emcee for the event was Cheryl R. Boudreaux. Judges were Desireá Pelafigue Vicknair, Cynthia Beslin and Jackie Bergeron-Martz.

In addition to the numerous special guests in attendance for the 87th annual event were a number of past Miss Rayne title holders, including Michelle Spaetgens Simon (1993), Tessa Richard Dischler (1999), Kelsey Primeaux Lormand (2010) and Victoria Richard (2015).

Of special interest was the new Miss Rayne’s mother, Michelle Spaetgens Simon, who represented the city as Miss Rayne of 1993.

Committee members were Suzette Leonards (director), Nikki Link (co-director), Angie Broussard, Dakota Henry, Josie Henry, Taylor Hollier, Paula Hollier, Kelsey Primeaux Lormand, Paulette Primeaux and Tessa Richard Dischler.

Thanks were expressed to the following for another successful Miss Rayne Pageant: City of Rayne for sponsoring the competition, Stuart Broussard for providing sound, Cheryl R. Boudreaux as emcee, Nikki Link with Project Dance for providing the opening dance number, the Rayne Acadian-Tribune for coverage and announcements, the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and The Ellington for concessions, Frog Festival royalty and the Rayne Chamber for manning the door entries, Tessa Dischler for auditing the competition, and the many volunteers who helped to make the landmark event a complete success.