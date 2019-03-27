Mayor speaks to St. Martinville City Council

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 5:58pm
Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux was a special guest of the St. Martinville City Council for their March meeting. As a LMA/LaMats Board member, Robichaux was invited to share with the Council and citizens the programs implemented in Rayne and how those programs could benefit other cities throughout the state. Following the meeting, Council members and citizens, alike, thanked Robichaux in sharing those ideas and noted that it was uncommon to see other communities help each other in this day and age.

