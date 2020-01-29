Article Image Alt Text

Mire Fire Dept Fundraiser slated March 7 at Rayne Civic Center

Wed, 01/29/2020 - 5:18pm
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, January 29, 2020

The Mire Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fundraiser will be held Sunday, March 7, at the Rayne Civic Center.
The day will begin with a Poker Run with a 8 a.m. sign-up. Kickstands will be up and riding at 9 a.m. Contact Richard Waldron for additional info.
A new event, “Color Fun Run” will be held with registration at 8 a.m. The event will begin at 9 a.m.
Delicious jambalaya will be served for $4 per bowl. A cake sale and other refreshments (BBQ burgers) will also be available.
Between 1 p.m. and midnight live entertainment will be provided by Colby Latiolais, Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express and Dustin Sonnier with a free cover charge.
The day’s activities will also include a raffle, silent and live auctions, fun jumps for the children and a 2 p.m. cake sale.
Make sure and mark your calendar for this enjoyable day that helps provide safety for the Mire community through its volunteer fire department.

