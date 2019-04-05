Mire murder suspect apprehended

MIRE - Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to to a call on the morning of Friday, April 5, at an address in the 200 block of Estella Lane north of Mire. The investigation has revealed the victim was staying at this residence with family members.

At approximately 7 a.m., the victim’s estranged husband came to the location and shot the victim. The victim died at the scene.

Deputies, with assistance from the Scott Police Department, were able to locate the suspect and make an arrest.

The suspect has been identified as Paul Dale Bourque Sr., 54, of Scott.

Bourque has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail and will be transported to the Acadia Parish Jail on the charges of aggravated burglary and first degree murder. Additional charges are pending.

The victim has been identified as Amy Bernard Bourque, 40.

Further details will be released as they become available.