Miss Merry Christmas, Master Noel Pageants slated Nov. 3

RAYNE - The 2019 Annual Miss Merry Christmas and Master Noel Pageants will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Green Room near the Rayne Civic Center.

Gamma Kappa Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and the City of Rayne are again joining forces as co-sponsors for the annual event.

Applications now being accepted from all first and second grade students with a Rayne address. Registration is $25 for each entry. Pre-registration is encouraged, but door registration will be accepted.

The contest for boys and girls will be held at 1 p.m. at the Green Room of the Rayne Civic Center Complex.

Attire for the contest is Sunday best for both the male and female contestants.

The new king and queen will be awarded a crown, banner and trophy. First and second runners-up will receive trophies.

Entry forms for the contest were sent home with first and second grader students at Martin Petitjean Elementary and Rayne Catholic Elementary, and are also available by contacting Chairperson Ginger Comeaux at 334-9467 after 5:30 p.m.

All participants are invited to participate in the 2019 City of Rayne Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. with the new Miss Merry Christmas and Master Noel taking their honored place with Santa Claus on his sleigh float.