Miss Rayne orientation held, contestants sought

Young ladies interested in competing for city’s itle of Miss Rayne are invited to participate in the 2017 pageant to be held Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Rayne Civic Center.

Three of those young ladies attended the pre-pageant orientation at the Rayne City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, July 17, the first of many events leading up to the Miss Rayne Pageant. In attendance were Skyler Broussard, Breanna Rice and Meka Cormier, joined by the reigning Miss Rayne Catholic Castille.

To be eligible to compete for the title of Miss Rayne, contests must (1) be 16 years of age and not older than 22 years of age the date of the pageant; (2) be single and have never been married or had a marriage annulled; (3) not be pregnant or have never borne a child; (4) be of good moral character and never been convicted of any felony; (5) have a Rayne address or telephone number or attend a school servicing the Rayne community.

The competition will consist of the following segments; interview – (held the afternoon of the competition); typically there will be a panel of three judges that will visit with each contestant for a period of approximately five minutes; questions may be asked concerning information covered on the entry form and general items of interest about the City of Rayne; sportswear and introductions; Choreographed dance number and a maximum 30 second introduction; evening gown – on stage competition in an evening gown of choice; on-stage interview including two lighthearted questions.

Awards will be as follows:

Queen - supreme crown, banner, silver tray, flowers, monetary scholarship upon successful completion which will be awarded upon verification of enrollment at an accredited educational institution of higher learning and entry to Frog Festival Queen’s Pageant and car signs for parades;

First Maid – silver tray and sponsorship to compete at International Rice Festival Pageant;

Second Maid - silver tray and sponsorship to compete at Miss Acadia Parish Pageant;

Third Maid – silver tray;

Miss Congeniality – silver tray; and

People’s Choice - silver tray (people attending will be given the opportunity to vote for a “People’s Choice” (popularity vote) for $1 per vote (a photo will be needed to post at voting space)

For more information or to acquire the official application, contact Suzette Leonards at Suzette.leonards@rayne.org, by phone at 337-334-6682 or stop by City Hall (801 The Boulevard).