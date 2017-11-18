Moody, other philanthropists honored

The Community Foundation of Acadiana held the 2017 Leaders in Philanthropy Awards during a luncheon at the Cajundome Convention Center on Thursday. Residents from the eight Acadiana parishes were honored for the success that their lifetimes of generosity helped to create.

Thursday’s Acadia Parish honoree was legendary businessman B.I. Moody III and his wife Te, who passed away earlier this year.

Dozens of members of the Moody family as well as several close friends were in attendance to see Moody add another award to the lengthy list of honors he has received during his distinguished career.

The Moodys have truly been “leaders in philanthropy” for decades. B.I. and Te taught their children at an early age about the importance of giving. In 1990, they formed the Moody family charitable giving foundation to organize and support the family’s philanthropic work. Their children sit on the foundation board and review requests and over the years have awarded many millions of dollars to numerous worthy causes. These causes include the Miles Perret Center, the Bishop’s Charity Ball, Acadiana Symphony Orchestra, the Grand Opera House of the South, PASA, Evangeline Area Boy Scouts, Faith House, Make a Wish Foundation, New Life Center, ASSIST Agency, Bayou Girl Scout Council, Chorale Acadienne, Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana, Crowley Christian Care Center, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Junior League of Lafayette, Lafayette Ballet Theatre, Louisiana Council on Child Abuse, National Downs Syndrome Society, Acadiana Baptist Center, Junior Achievement, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Lourdes Foundation, the Lafayette Community Health Care Clinic and many more. In fact, the area schools, churches, organizations and individuals touched by their generosity are indeed too numerous to count.

In 2003, in recognition of his service to the business industry in Acadiana, as well as his community involvement, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette renamed its Business College the B. I. Moody, III School of Business Administration. In a recent ceremony, ULL President Joseph Savoie noted the impact of Moody’s contributions to the University, which total over $8.2 million, including a Moody Match program that was implemented in 2006.

Many successful individuals in Acadiana and beyond owe much of their success to Mr. Moody who has always been willing and eager to help others get started in their own businesses.

During the video presentation honoring Moody, Crowley businessman L.J. Gielen spoke about the Moodys legacy.

“The legacy of B.I. and Te goes far beyond the success they achieved,” said Gielen. “Their contributions will be felt long after we have all left this earth.”

Mr. and Mrs. Moody reside in Crowley where they are members of St. Michael Catholic Church.

They are the proud parents of nine children, 49 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.