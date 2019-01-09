Musical line-up for Frog Festival announced

RAYNE - The schedule for musical entertainment at the upcoming 47th annual Rayne Frog Festival planned May 9-11, as announced by festival chairman Jeremy Lavergne.

Contracts have been signed and the line-up is set with the 2019 line-up seeing an expanded list of musical attractions.

Entertainment will begin on Thursday, May 9, at 6:30 p.m. when the Frog Festival Parade, a change introduced this year by the festival committee for festival-goers to enjoy before main festival events begin.

Concluding Thursday’s schedule is Nik-L Beer who will entertain the audience and provide popular musical favorites between 8-10 p.m. at the Frog Festival Pavilion.

Friday evening will see Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie take the stage at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. to kick things off with his toe-tapping style.

National recording artist T. Graham Brown will headline Friday’s entertainment as his chart-topping hits will begin at 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The popular Krossfyre will follow Brown to close out the festival entertainment at midnight.

Musical entertainment will begin at noon on Saturday, May 11 which will include a full afternoon and evening of music of every style.

At noon, the Acadiana School of Arts and Mouton’s Music featuring young talents will perform until 2 p.m.

Keith Frank and The Soileau Zydeco Band will shake things up at 2:30 p.m.

As the clock strikes 4:30 p.m., traditional “Swamp Pop” style will be enjoyed featuring Warren Storm, Willie T and TK Hulin.

“Country Roundup” will begin at 6:30 p.m. with performers Kip Sonnier, Jeff Dugan and Tony Bruce.

Popular Zydeco artist Wayne Toups and Zydecajun will turn up the volume at 8:30 p.m. with his accordian in hand.

Category 6 will perform from 10:30 p.m. until midnight to close down the 47th annual festival.