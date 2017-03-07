Musical line-up slated for 45th Frog Festival

The 45th annual Rayne Frog Festival is just a little more that two months away and festival organizers have released the band line-up for this year’s celebration.

The festival will be held May 10 through 13. Wednesday, May 10, is designated “Family Night” at the carnival midway with free admission and no booth sales or entertainment on the grounds.

On-stage entertainment will kick off Thursday night with High Performance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday night is a “free admission” night at Frog Festival and during the band’s performance, a pair of dance contests — Cajun Waltz and Jitterbug — will be held.

Friday’s entertainment will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Seth Spell and Cajun Strong, featuring Jamey Beard and Jason Bergeron.

Spell was the Adult Division winner in last year’s Accordion Contest.

At 7:30 p.m. The Molly Ringwalds will take the stage with Chris Ardoin scheduled to perform from 1 p.m. until midnight.

The Legends of Swamp Pop — Warren Storm, Willie T, Tommy McClain, T.K. Hulin and Charles Mann and the Cypress Band — will open up the entertainment schedule on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns will entertain with Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band closing down the festivities with a 9:30 p.m. to midnight performance.