New Duson frontage road ready for business

DUSON – In less than seven months, the ribbon was cut Friday morning for the use of a new extension of Frontage Road in Duson.

As noted by Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, “This will open up economic development that will benefit not just Duson, but Acadia Parish. Not just the state, but the town has invested heavily into this project.”

Ground-breaking ceremonies were in March of this year with the roadway completed earlier this month. Thibodeaux adds that lighting is expected to be added the entire length of the new roadway, in addition to water service as businesses are added.

The road extension is offset from the interstate, allowing development on both sides of the new roadway and additional room for more businesses to serve not just Duson but the entire parish.

The nearly half-mile stretch is parallel to Interstate 10 on the northeast corner of its intersection with Louisiana Highway 95.

The project was funded by a state Capital Outlay grant of $508,000, along with $300,000 of municipal funds.

Easement for the 2,450-foot roadway was granted by Shane and Debbie Spallino, owners of Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers and the large tract of property adjacent to it.

“This project was a pleasure to be a part of,” stated Spallino as guests were welcomed under the awning of his business for the ceremonies. “This is a plus for Duson and this area, and it was a pleasure to work with the mayor.”

Property situated south of the new road and north of the interstate is property of the Stirling family, also available for purchase for future businesses.

During the brief ceremony, Thibodeaux introduced members of the Stirling family, local and area officials, in addition to State Representative John Stefanski spoke briefly to the crowd.

“I have to give credit to Jack (Montoucet) for never giving up on this project,” stated Stefanski. “This is one example that this area has not been forgotten by the state. I believe this project is one of many to come.”

Thibodeaux also gave a nod to three former members of the state Legislature, Jack Montoucet, Don Cravins and Nick Gautreaux and Don Cravins, the latter of who addressed the crowd.

“This is a prime example of good leadership with government working with its citizens,” Cravins noted. “This area has changed very much over the past few years; and, if you come back here in just five years, you’ll see more change in a positive direction for the business community. Great job to everyone.”

Thibodeaux also thanks the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce for hosting the ribbon cutting ceremony and their help throughoutthe project.

“We embrace all the smaller communities in Acadia Parish,” Thibodeaux stated. “We are looking forward to additional events and developments to showcase.”

In closing, Thibodeaux emphasized once again this project, like many others past and future, is not a one-man job.

“This is a great day for Duson, a great day for Acadia Parish,” Thibodeaux commented. “Without the help of so many wonderful people, this would not happen. I’m so grateful for all your help and assistance for this project and the many ideas we have for the future.”