New Frog Festival royalty named during weekend pageants

RAYNE - A full slate of new Frog Festival royalty was named Saturday, each receiving their crowns and banners as they will represent Rayne during the upcoming 2018-2019 year.

The day’s pageantry began earlier Saturday morning at the Civic Center with the crowning of the new Frog Festival Junior Queen, followed by the evening contests when the Teen, Miss and Ms. Queens were selected.

Selected to reign over the 46th Annual Rayne Frog Festival on May 9-12 were:

Miss Queen Fallyn Olivia Gonsoulin;

Teen Queen Kailey Blair Hollier;

Ms. Queen Brittney Celeste Reed; and

Junior Queen Alyssa Rae’ Theriot.

Also introduced during the evening program were the 2018-2019 Golden King and Queen, Mike and Myrna Constantin.

Frog Festival Queen

Fallyn Olivia Gonsoulin, 18-year-old daughter of Chris and Jeanette Gonsoulin of New Iberia, will reign as queen of the 46th Annual Rayne Frog Festival.

Crowning her successor was Victoria Richard, last year’s honoree, and was sponsored for the event by her parents.

Fallyn, a former Teen Frog Festival Queen, is a freshman at LSU in Baton Rouge where majoring in animal science with a double minor in marine biology and Spanish while employed as assistant to Head of Graduate Affairs in the School of Nutrition and Food Science alongside an animal science internship.

Upon graduation, she plans to attend vet school with a concentration in large exotic animals and rehabilitation.

Named First Maid was Blair Elizabeth Bergeron, 19-year-old daughter of Eddie and Sarah Bergeron of Rayne and a sophomore at University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she is majoring in secondary math education.

Blair was sponsored for the pageant by her grandparents, Nona and Herman Bergeron. She will represent Rayne at the Louisiana Fur and Wildlife Festival.

Catherine Elise Castille was named Second Maid. She represented the City of Rayne as last year’s Miss Rayne.

Catherine is a junior at Louisiana State University at Eunice where she is majoring in radiologic technology. She was sponsored for the pageant by the City of Rayne.

Miss Castille was also awarded the gold tray as Miss Congeniality, an honor chosen by her fellow contestants.

Named Third Maid was Distiny Thompson, 22-year-old daughter of Michelin Jackson of Mansura. Distiny is a senior majoring in child and family studies at Northwestern State University.

Frog Festival Teen Queen

Kailey Blair Hollier was crowned the 2018 Frog Festival Teen Queen by last year’s honoree, Sydney Bertrand.

The 15-year-old daughter of Sammy and Paula Hollier is a freshman at Rayne High School where she is a member of the varsity cheerleading squad, vice president of her freshman class and Student Council member, all while maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Kailey is a five-year member of Project Dance and was sponsored for the event by Spray Tans by Allyson.

Named First Maid and Miss Congeniality during the Frog Festival Teen Pageant was Payton Broussard, 16-year-old daughter of Stuart and Angie Broussard of Rayne. Payton is a sophomore at Comeaux High School and is a very talented in singing, dancing, guitar and piano. She is a member of the Performing Art Academy, Piano Leadership, Talented Program and Comeaux High School cheerleader. She was sponsored for the pageant by her parents.

Frog Festival Ms. Queen

Brittney Celeste Reed of Erath was named the 2018 Frog Festival Ms. Queen. She was sponsored for the event by State Rep. Blake Miguez and was crowned by last year’s honoree, Karen Dupont.

Brittney is the 28-year-old daughter of Todd and Kelly Reed and represented Vermilion/Iberia Parishes during the pageant.

She is employed as a legislative assistant to Rep. Miguez and a campaign/fundraising specialist at Integrated Resources and Relations.

Brittney is a member of FUEL Vermilion, Vermilion Leadership, Abbeville Ducks Unlimited, Casting for a Cause, and enjoys event planning and marketing. The clubs/organizations she is a member of are all an active part of the amazing community in which she resides. She puts her all into these organizations to give back to her community in every way possible.

Summer Parker Blanchard was named First Maid to the Frog Festival Ms Queen. The 40-year-old stay-at-home mother of two boys is married to Ben Blanchard. They make their home in Breaux Bridge.

Summer, who was sponsored for the event by her boys, enjoys gardening, cooking and watching her son play ball, while also volunteering for Lake Arthur Regatta, Lake Arthur Christmas Celebration and at the Louisiana Christian School.

Named Second Maid was Falon Jackson, a 27-year-old child welfare specialist for the Rapides Department of Children and Family Services. She is the daughter of Beverly Jackson and represented Mansura during the pageant. Falon enjoys dancing, competing in pageants, and spending time with family and friends while she volunteers with Relay for Life and mentoring the young.

Third Maid Amber Thibodeaux Hargrave was also named Miss Congeniality during the Frog Festival Ms. Queen’s Pageant. The 31-year-old cosmetologist is the daughter of Alvin and Kathleen Thibodeaux of Crowley. She loves spending time with her husband Blair and her sons Flynn and Rhen, in addition to reading, Cajun dancing and operating her salon, LaBelle Vie Salon in Crowley.

Frog Festival Junior Queen

Alyssa Rae’ Theriot, 12-year-old daughter of Avery and Angela Theriot of St.Martinville, will serve as the 2018-2019 Frog Festival Junior Queen and will reign over the 46th annual Frog Festival. She was crowned by outgoing Junior Queen Andee-Kate Bullock during ceremonies held Saturday morning at the Rayne Civic Center.

Miss Theriot is a sixth grade student at St. Bernard Catholic School where she was named the Fifth Grade Student of the Year among other honors during her school career thus far.

Named First Maid to the new Junior Queen was Klarisse Renay Thibodeaux, 11-year-old daughter of Heather Touchet of Rayne.

Klarisse is a sixth grade student at Rayne Catholic Elementary and is also a member of the Project Dance Studio.

The Frog Festival Junior Queen’s Pageant is sponsored annually by the ladies of Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.

Frog Festival Golden

King & Queen

Mike and Myrna Constantin were presented as the 2018-2019 Frog Festival Golden King and Queen by the Cajun Hospitality Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association during ceremonies held just prior to the introduction of queen’s pageant contestants.

The Constantins will be celebrating 50 years of marriage in May, are the parents of a son, David, married to Dineen, and a daughter, Danielle, married to Paul Gossen. They are also the proud grandparents of five grandchildren.

Mike is a retired Rayne Police officer of 28 years, having also worked for the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the City of Scott. He served his country as a member of the Louisiana National Guard for eight years and is the head usher for St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he is very active in church parish activities.

Mike often volunteers with the local Boys Scout Troop 61, which includes his grandsons. He also volunteers and helps with sorority functions as asked by his wife, Myrna. In his spare time, Mike enjoys woodworking and projects on his honey-do list.

Myrna is happily retired from Walmart after 33 years of service. During her time there, served as chairman of the Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser for many years and also served as the chairman of the annual blood drive sponsored by Walmart through United Blood Services.

She has been a very active member of her sorority, Preceptor Alpha Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, for 40 years, holding many offices over that four-decade span. She worked as “pageant mom” for the Frog Festival Queen’s Ball when her sorority sponsored that event, while also working as a “pageant mom” for Festival Ray*La*Ne for many years.

Myrna is also very involved with “Project Pink” hosted by Preceptor Alpha Chi, where she serves as silent auction chairman. Her hobbies include gardening, reading, antiquing and meeting new people as an independent Lipsense consultant. She and Mike enjoy spending time with their family.

Mike and Myrna said they are humbled and honored to have been chosen to serve as Rayne Frog Festival Golden King and Queen. They plan to attend as many functions as possible to promote the city they love, ABWA and the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

The new “Golden” honorees were crowned by last year’s royalty, Edward and Marlene Habetz, and received their flowers and golden tray from Fran Bihm, ABWA president and executive director of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

Frog Festival Poster Contest

The unveiling of the 2018 Frog Festival poster was also held during the evening. Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne and Poster Chairman Cordelia Pizzalotto announced that 26 entries were submitted for this year’s contest.

Introduced as the 2018 poster winner was George Leger as his winning poster was unveiled.

Parade Grand Marshal

Rayne’s Lewis Cook Jr., better known for his role on the football sidelines for the past 44 years, was named the 2018 Parade Grand Marshal for the 46th annual Frog Festival.

Cook was nominated by Louis “Bedoo” Meche Jr. for the award. He was presented the Grand Marshal plaque by Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne and Parade Chairman Brian Mouton.