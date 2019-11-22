New Miss Merry Christmas crowned

This year the honor of riding with Santa Claus in the Kiwanis Christmas Parade will go to Alena Jane LeLeux, who was crowned the new Miss Merry Christmas Thursday night.

LeLeux was chosen from 17 contestants vying for the title at the annual pageant held by Eta Kappa chapter of Beta Sigma Phi.

She will ride with Santa Claus in this year’s Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which will roll through downtown Crowley on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.

LeLeux is the daughter of Carly and Brandon Leleux. A 7-year-old student at St. Michael Catholic School, she likes swimming, drawing portraits, playing with her chickens and collecting seashells. She wants to be a pre-Kindergarten teacher at St. Michael Catholic School when she grows up.

She was crowned by Miss Merry Christmas 2018 Audrey Nicole-Marie Pousson.

The festive pageant featured entertainment by Rice City Gymnastics and Tumbling Tots and Teens.

Serving as master of ceremonies for the evening was Crowley Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard.

Selected as first runner-up was Harper Abshire, the daughter of Tara and Zachary Abshire, who is 6 years old and attends Northside Christian School.

Second runner-up was Sophie Isabelle Monceaux, a 6-year-old student at St. Michael Catholic School and the daughter of Ashleigh and Martin Monceaux

Eleanor Rose Schwinn, the daughter of Sharisee and Benjamin Schwinn and a 6-year-old student at Morse Elementary, was named third runner-up.

Chosen as fourth runner-up was Faith Audrey Credeur, the daughter of Heidi and Kirt Credeur, who is 6 years old and student at Northside Christian School.

Also competing for the crown this year were Ellie Alise Abshire, Leah Marie Abshire, Aria Anderson, Layla Benoit, Sarah Jane Daugeraux, Avyanna Annalyss Freddie, Amelia Kate Helo, Isla Grace Helo, Lucille Elena Lejeune, Mayme Louise Mitchell, Gretta Paige Zaunbrecher, Estela Zelaya.

All contestants are invited to ride a float in this year’s parade.