New office location announced for City Marshal’s Office

RAYNE - As announced by Rayne City Marshal Alex “Joe” LaCroix, the following changes were recently made to the Ward One Acadia Marshal’s Office, including the City of Rayne.

A new office is now located at the rear of the Rayne City Court Building, 104 North Parkerson, Rayne.

The new City Marshal mailing address is P.O. Box 12, Rayne, 70578, with calls made to 337-384-6158.

The office’s part-time secretary is Jan Broussard who can be emailed at officeadmin@raynecitymarshal.org.

If needing to contact City Marshal LaCroix, email at marshal@raynecitymarshal.org or call 337-277-2308.

Anyone needing to contact Deputy City Marshal Terry J. Broussard can email at deputymarshal@raynecitymarshal.org or by calling 337-781-0515.

Anyone needing assistance or help servicing civil dockets within Ward One jurisdiction can contact the City Marshal Office.

The City Marshal’s office is committed to serving all of Ward One of Acadia Parish which includes the City of Rayne.