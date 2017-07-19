New site slated for August Farmers Market event

RAYNE - The Rayne Farmers Market is announcing a major change for its Aug. 12 event.

Instead of being held under the pavilion on the Frog Festival Grounds, the market is moving to The Depot Square in the heart of downtown Rayne.

“We’ve decided to keep it just a market of home-grown or hand-made items,” said Fran Bihm, executive director of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the Farmers Market.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

In addition to the move, the market committee is also trying to get a band or jam session for entertainment.

Organizers promise a variety of vendors selling everything from food to pepper jelly to arts and craft items.

Also, for the Aug. 12 market, the Chamber, in conjunction with the American Legion Post 77 in Rayne and the VFW Post 6720 in Crowley, will hold an American Flag retirement ceremony.

A number of spots remain available and booth spots (10 feet by 10 feet) can be reserved for $15.

“We anticipate a great number of shoppers with the move to a more visible location,” Bihm said.

For more information please call the Rayne Chamber at 334-2332