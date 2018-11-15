New Years Eve Dance at Rayne American Legion

Thu, 11/15/2018 - 11:53am
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Thursday, November 15, 2018

In addition to the live entertainment that continues to be presented at the American Legion Home in Rayne, plans have been finalized for the annual New Years Eve Dance as announced by Commander David Simon.
The Legion’s New Years Eve Dance will be held on Monday, Dec. 31, between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. at the Legion Home
High Performance will perform and a limited amount of tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $20 per ticket or $35 per couple which includes a gumbo supper, party favors and champagne to toast in the new year.
Call the Legion Home for tickets at 334-4774 or (337) 458-8322.
Regular events continuing at the Legion Home includes the monthly dinner dance and supper on the first Friday of every month. Louisiana Knights will perform between 6:30-10:30 p.m. with a $5 cover.
Additional events include Ronnie Matthews and Throwdown returning to the Legion Home on Saturday, Nov. 17, between 7-11 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.
On Wednesday, Nov. 21, free beer night will be held between 6:30-7:30 p.m., along with the monthly free supper night as Louisiana Knights will perform from 6:30 till.
NOTE: Food and beverages available for purchase with an expading menu at the Legion Home. Admission is a $10 donation. Children are allowed in the hall portion of the Legion Home only.
“Thirsty Thursday” drink specials will also be available from 7 p.m. till. All domestic beers are $1.50 a bottle.
Come by and support your local American Legion.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018