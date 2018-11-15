New Years Eve Dance at Rayne American Legion

In addition to the live entertainment that continues to be presented at the American Legion Home in Rayne, plans have been finalized for the annual New Years Eve Dance as announced by Commander David Simon.

The Legion’s New Years Eve Dance will be held on Monday, Dec. 31, between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. at the Legion Home

High Performance will perform and a limited amount of tickets are now on sale. Tickets are $20 per ticket or $35 per couple which includes a gumbo supper, party favors and champagne to toast in the new year.

Call the Legion Home for tickets at 334-4774 or (337) 458-8322.

Regular events continuing at the Legion Home includes the monthly dinner dance and supper on the first Friday of every month. Louisiana Knights will perform between 6:30-10:30 p.m. with a $5 cover.

Additional events include Ronnie Matthews and Throwdown returning to the Legion Home on Saturday, Nov. 17, between 7-11 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, free beer night will be held between 6:30-7:30 p.m., along with the monthly free supper night as Louisiana Knights will perform from 6:30 till.

NOTE: Food and beverages available for purchase with an expading menu at the Legion Home. Admission is a $10 donation. Children are allowed in the hall portion of the Legion Home only.

“Thirsty Thursday” drink specials will also be available from 7 p.m. till. All domestic beers are $1.50 a bottle.

Come by and support your local American Legion.