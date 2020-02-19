Officers, board installed during 2020 Chamber Banquet

RAYNE - Awards were announced, new officers/board members were installed and a special “Legacy Award” was presented on Wednesday, Feb. 12, during the 7th Annual Business Appreciation Banquet co-hosted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne at the Rayne Civic Center.

New board members and officers began their 2020-2021 term during ceremonies as the Chamber will continue efforts to serve the business community.

Sworn into his second term as president, Jeremy Lavergne will again lead the slate of officers of the Chamber board, entering his sixth year as a board member.

Marietta Sikat will serve the board as the new vice president as she enters her second year serving the board.

The board’s new secretary sworn into office Wednesday is former member-at-large Beverly Rayon as she begins her twenty-fourth year on the board.

The new treasurer taking her oath of office is Crystal Underwood as she enters her second year as a board member.

Suzette Leonards begins her sixth year as a Chamber Board member as she assumes the office of member-at-large.

Other returning board members include Cynthia Oliver, Michele Veillon and Brian Mouton.

Three new board members who were welcomed and installed Wednesday evening include Peggy King, Cherie Gautreaux and Jamie Conques.

Fran Bihm returns for her seventh year as the Chamber’s executive director.

Two dedicated board members were honored with outgoing plaques during the banquet for their years of dedicated service as they complete their terms -- both as officers and Board members -- Nikki Link and Tiffany Thibodeaux.

During her 10 years on the Chamber board, Link completed three years as president, one as treasurer and chaired numerous events. She is also a 15-year Chamber member as owner-operator of Project Dance.

As she completes six years as a Chamber board member, Thibodeaux served as treasurer for her final three. She is a long-time Chamber member as owner-operator of Thibodeaux Accounting Company.

A number of awards also were presented during the night’s activities, including:

• Outstanding Business of the Year: Rayne Building and Loan

• Outstanding Employee of the Year: Janet Kibodeaux of Rayne Building and Loan

• Humanitarian of the Year: Pastor Melvin Finley, Pastor Todd Finley and Melanie Finley of Abundant Life Assembly of God (nominated by Suzette Leonards)

• Chamber Member of the Year: Docq and Cheryl Gaspard of cdg Images, LLC.

A special presentation was made during the evening by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux who acknowledged Worthmore’s 5 & 10 Store. Due to the closing of the long-time business, a slide-show was presented as the history and time-line of the business that has served the Rayne business community for over 80 years was read by Robichaux.

From the first wooden building established in 1887 by David Levy to the brick structure that still stands at the corner of North Adams Ave. and Louisiana Ave., Robichaux gave a brief outline of the prior owners, especially Ike and Effie Hanks and their family, whose grandchildren now have the task of closing the doors of Worthmore’s permanently later this month.

A “Legacy Award” plaque and framed “Footprints” letter of its history will be presented to the Hanks grandchildren and Norman Faulk (husband of Nettie, sister of Effie Hanks) on behalf of the City of Rayne as a “Thank You” for providing Worthmore’s to Rayne for so many years.

“Worthmore’s is part of Rayne and has served its citizens for generations,” stated Robichaux. “This is not really an award, but a remembrance of a family business that served our community on a historic corner of our city where it all began over 100 years ago. Worthmore’s will be missed.”

Acadia Parish Assessor James “Jimbo” Petitjean and wife Lyn of Rayne were seated at the head table as he served as the evening’s master of ceremonies. He also acknowledged a number of special guests and local/parish dignitaries in attendance.

Also seated at the head table were Robichaux, Lavergne, and Judges John and M’elise Trahan, with M’elise administering the oath of office to the board members and new officers.

Robichaux presented an official welcome from the city, in addition to a number of projects the city and Chamber has joined forces to complete during the past year.

Robichaux also announced a number of projects in the works by the city administration and city employees citing Phase II of the downtown renovation project to begin this month by the DOTD.

Lavergne extended a “Chamber welcome” as president and recognized all who have assisted the Chamber throughout the past year. He also addressed a number of events the Chamber has added to its agenda.

In addition to the Frog Festival, the main income source for the Chamber, Lavergne also acknowledged the Chamber’s continued work to promote the Mardi Gras Ball, Parade and After-Party, Rayne Marketplace (Farmers Market), First Responders Breakfast, OST Day Celebration, and scholarships for Rayne High and Notre Dame graduates.

Lavergne also noted the Chamber’s continued work on the Chamber’s membership retention and growth, economic development, business services, civic beautification and tourism.

Lavergne acknowledged his continued work for the annual Frog Festival which he has been involved with for the past six years, chairing the last three, as he and the committee thrive to keep improving the annual event.

“The festival is not only a celebration of our culture that we must keep alive, but a major event that generates business in our city in regards to restaurants, hotels, grocery stores and gas stations, just to name a few.”

Boys Scout Troop 61 of Rayne presented the Colors, Pastor Todd Finley gave the blessing, while members of the Rayne Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Rayne assisted with the cash bar and the service of a delicious meal.

Following photos, the Chamber also presented an award plaque received from the Louisiana Association of Fairs and Festivals to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune. Special thanks were given by the Chamber to The Rayne Acadian-Tribune for providing their annual Frog Festival Special Edition published every year highlighting the Frog Festival.

Chairman Michele Veillon and the Chamber extends special thanks to all the volunteers and Chamber members who assisted with the banquet, especially Mayor Chuck Robichaux, Peggy King, Jamie’s Catering, Gautreaux’s Donuts, Rayne Beautification Board, JT Meleck, Rayne Lions Club and Rotary Club of Rayne.