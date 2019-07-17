Officers installed, awards presented during 2019 Legion/Auxiliary Installation Banquet

RAYNE - Officers were sworn in and awards were presented on Tuesday, July 9, as members of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, and ladies of Auxiliary Unit 77 hosted a joint installation ceremony at the Legion Home here.

Commander David Simon welcomed everyone to the 2018 annual event, with Robert Comeaux leading the opening prayer and Pledge of Allegiance by Ray Olinger.

The POW/MIA Creed and an explanation of the special place setting for one was explained by Simon, followed by The Preamble.

Guests and visitors were introduced and welcomed to the special event by Commander Simon and Auxiliary President Bonnie Simon, including the installing officers, Department Vice Commander A.J. Jones of Crowley Post 15 and Auxiliary President Joanie Schendel of Auxiliary Unit 15 in Crowley.

The new slate of American Legion Post 77 officers presented and installed were Commander David Simon, First Vice Ray Olinger, Second Vice Robley Moreau, Third Vice John Quebodeaux, Junior Past Commander Gene Comeaux, Financial Officer Lorraine Shelton Gaines, Chaplain Robert Comeaux, Service Officer John Petitjean, Judge Advocate Shane Mouton, Sgt.-at-Arms Andrew Habetz, Color Bearers Wilson LeDoux and Harold Arceneaux, Advisor to the Commander Andrus Fontenot, and Adjutant Brady Myers.

Scheduled to begin another year of service, Commander Simon extended a sincere thank you for everyone’s assistance throughout the past year for the many projects the American Legion has completed. He also extended special appreciation to Auxiliary Unit 77 for their assistance and support.

The new slate of Auxiliary Unit 77 officers installed included President Bonnie Simon, First Vice Louise Thibodeaux, Second Vice Lena Domingue, Secretary Johnnie Olinger, Treasurer Peggy Fontenot, Chaplain Mary Menard, Color Bearer Joyce Lyons and Sgt.-at-Arms JoAnn Cormier.

Beginning another term, President Simon thanked everyone for their help and assistance during the past year of service and presented a special certificate of appreciation to Joanie Schendel as installing officer.

Commander Simon then presented special awards to legionnaires for Continuous Years of Membership as follows: 70 years - Pridgeon Fontenot; 60 years - Ralph Stutes and Wilson LeDoux; 50 years - Vercie Castille and George A. Leger.

Under the Good of the Legion, Ray Olinger acknowledged 70-plus legionnaire Leo Spaetgens. The WWII veteran was recognized for his 97th birthday and thanks for his many contributions.

Following the closing prayer and blessing of the meal by Robert Comeaux, a meal was served by the Legion cooks for all to enjoy.