OST Celebration announced by Rayne committee

RAYNE - Mark your calendars for the Old Spanish Trail Celebration as announced by the co-sponsors of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and City of Rayne.

The historic downtown area of Rayne will be the setting the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 2, for the fourth annual official Old Spanish Trail Celebration in Rayne, the first city in the nation named an OST City.

Come “pass a good time” at The Depot Square (corner of Highways 90 and 35) and the surrounding downtown areas where history will be celebrated, events will be enjoyed and displays will be observed.

As announced by Chairman Eddie Palmer and OST Committee members, this year’s event is hoping to be bigger and better with the addition of more participants, historic discussions and memorabilia for all.

Focal point of the day-long celebration of the third anniversary of when Rayne was designated the first official “Old Spanish Trail City” in the entire nation will be The Depot Square between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On the grounds of The Depot Square will be a number of exhibits and displays depicting the history of the OST, along with food, refreshments, music and dancing.

In addition to the antique and vintage car display, food vendors, displays, memorabilia, music, arts and crafts and demonstrations featuring transportation relics and frontier themes.

A number of special displays and presentations will be enjoyed at The Bank near the former Mervine Kahn building where special oldies -- but goodies -- will be on display, along with an historical slide presentation of yesteryear provided by Tony Olinger. Historic discussions are also on the agenda, along with a documentary film, exhibitions and highlights of the past.

“Drive about, cruise around and drive in” to the special reserved parking area for participants on the 200 block of East Louisiana Ave. just across the railroad tracks from The Depot Square (in front of The Warehouse Event Center, the original Mervine Kahn warehouse).

The committee is calling on all antique and vintage cars, trucks and machines to participate. Contact Palmer at epalmer@bellsouth.net or call (337)232-9320 or (337)334-2234.

Drivers and passengers in the cars are being asked to dress in costumes corresponding to the year of their vehicle (not required).

Palmer and the OST Committee has been working tirelessly and planning a celebration that not only will be fun and entertaining for the entire family, but one that will recognize the historical and cultural significance of the Old Spanish Trail, which stretches nearly 3,000 miles across eight states in the southern area of the country from St. Augustine, Florida, to San Diego, California.

The event is free and open to the general public.