OST Celebration nears, plans finalized

RAYNE - Mark your calendars for the Old Spanish Trail Celebration as announced by the co-sponsors of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and City of Rayne.

The historic downtown area of Rayne will be the setting the weekend of Saturday, Nov. 2, for the fourth annual official Old Spanish Trail Celebration in Rayne, the first city in the nation named an OST City.

Come “pass a good time” at The Depot Square (corner of Highways 90 and 35) and the surrounding downtown areas where history will be celebrated, events will be enjoyed and displays will be observed.

As announced by Chairman Eddie Palmer and OST Committee members, this year’s event will be bigger and better with the addition of more participants, historic discussions and memorabilia for all to enjoy.

Focal point of the free, day-long celebration of the fourth anniversary of when Rayne was designated the first official “Old Spanish Trail City” in the entire nation will be The Depot Square between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On the grounds of The Depot Square will be a number of exhibits and displays depicting the history of the OST, along with food, refreshments, music and dancing.

Greg Mouton and the Louisiana Knights will provide live music following the 9 a.m. opening ceremonies.

Just east of The Depot along Polk Street will include a display of antique and unique tractors, buggies, machines, bicycles and much more. In addition to the antique and vintage vehicles, demonstrations featuring transportation relics and frontier themes will also be presented.

A short hop over the railroad tracks along the 200 block of East Louisiana Ave. will include a special area for antique and vintage cars, trucks and machines, all free for the viewing. “Drive about, cruise around and drive in” to the special reserved parking area for participants right in front of The Warehouse Event Center, the original Mervine Kahn warehouse.

Anyone interested in joining in on the fun of antique and vintage cars, trucks and machines as participants, in addition to any vendors who would like to be a part of the OST Celebration, contact Palmer at epalme@bellsouth.net or call (337)232-9320 or (337)334-2234.

Work your way one block west at The Bank Event Center of Mervine Kahn on the 100 block of East Louisiana Ave. where visitors can browse the “OST Museum For A Day” where a number of special displays and presentations will be enjoyed. Special oldies -- but goodies -- will be on display, including historic discussions are also on the agenda, along with a documentary film, exhibitions and highlights of the past.

Speakers at The Bank will include:

9:30 a.m. Table Francaise by Jane Deville Matte;

10:15 a.m. Building the Old Spanish Trail Highway through Acadia Parish by Gene Thibodeaux;

11 a.m. Lost Louisiana: The Cattle Drives of Louisiana by Stella Carline Tanoos;

11:45 a.m. Creole Cowboys: Blazing Trails Then and Now” by Dr. Elista Istre; and

12:30 p.m. Concluding Remarks: The OST and Official OST Cities by Dr. C. Eddie Palmer until 2 p.m.

Palmer and the OST Committee has been working tirelessly and planning a larger and more informative celebration that not only will be fun and entertaining for the entire family, but one that will recognize the historical and cultural significance of the Old Spanish Trail.

The OST stretches nearly 3,000 miles across eight states in the southern area of the country from St. Augustine, Florida, to San Diego, California.