OST Celebration is Nov. 3 in Rayne

In conjunction with the third annual official Old Spanish Trail Celebration slated Saturday, Nov. 3, in downtown Rayne near The Depot, the all-call is being extended to all antique and vintage cars.

As announced by Chairman Eddie Palmer and OST Committee members, this year’s event is hoping to be bigger and better wih the addition of more participants.

“Drive about, cruise around and drive in” to the special reserved parking area for participants on the 200 block of East Louisiana Ave. just across the railroad tracks from The Depot Square (in front of The Warehouse).

Drivers and passengers in the cars are being asked to dress in costumes corresponding to the year of their vehicle (not required).

Focal point of the day-long celebration of the third anniversary of when Rayne was designated the first official “Old Spanish Trail City” will be The Depot Square between 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

In addition to the antique and vintage car display, food vendors, displays, memorabilia, music, arts and crafts and demonstrations featuring transportation relics and frontier themes.

On the grounds of The Depot Square will be a number of exhibits and displays depicting the history of the OST, along with food and refreshments.

Numerous displays and speakers are on the agenda at The Bank near the former Mervine Kahn building where special oldies -- but goodies -- will be on display, along with an historical slide presentations and numerous guest speakers.

Palmer and the OST Committee has been working tirelessly and planning a celebration that not only will be fun and entertaining for the entire family, but one that will recognize the historical and cultural significance of the Old Spanish Trail, which stretches nearly 3,000 miles across eight states in the southern area of the country from St. Florida to California.

The event is free and open to the general public.