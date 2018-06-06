OST Networking Conference Saturday in Rayne

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 4:35pm Lisa Soileaux
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, June 6, 2018

The inaugural OST Networking Conference will be held this weekend on Saturday, June 9, according to Dr. C. Eddie Palmer, OST Committee Chairman.
The day-long conference will be held at the Rayne Civic Center Mural Room with a full schedule of events and speakers for the first-ever event for this area.
In addition to many local and area participants and speakers, a representative from the office of Lieutenant Governor Bill Nungesser, who has thrown his full support behind the day-long conference, will be in attendance.
Registration for the conference will begin at 8:20 a.m. where visitors will be provided light refreshments, followed by morning speakers. A working lunch will be provided, concluding with afternoon speakers.
Contact the Rayne Chamber (334-2332) for additional information.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018