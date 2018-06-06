OST Networking Conference Saturday in Rayne
The inaugural OST Networking Conference will be held this weekend on Saturday, June 9, according to Dr. C. Eddie Palmer, OST Committee Chairman.
The day-long conference will be held at the Rayne Civic Center Mural Room with a full schedule of events and speakers for the first-ever event for this area.
In addition to many local and area participants and speakers, a representative from the office of Lieutenant Governor Bill Nungesser, who has thrown his full support behind the day-long conference, will be in attendance.
Registration for the conference will begin at 8:20 a.m. where visitors will be provided light refreshments, followed by morning speakers. A working lunch will be provided, concluding with afternoon speakers.
Contact the Rayne Chamber (334-2332) for additional information.