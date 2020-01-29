People’s Credit Union holds annual membership meeting

RAYNE - The 77th Annual Membership Meeting of the People’s Credit Union was held Thursday, Jan. 16, at the Rayne Fireman’s Hall by President, Jeffrey Bouillion.

Bouillion welcomed all present for the 2020 meeting and welcomed 103 members present, declaring the meeting officially opened. He then asked Reno Leblanc to lead the group in a prayer before the meeting, followed by Larry Menard leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bouillion introduced Board members, committee members and employees, and called upon Guy Simon who gave the financial report.

Bouillion then called on Larry Menard of the Supervisory Committee who explained that unannounced quarterly visits were made at the office to check the loan folders and records, in addition to outside auditors to audit the books once a year. The report was accepted by general consent.

Bouillion called on Cora Faul to give the Credit Committee report, informing the membership they meet Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m. at the Credit Union office.

Bouillion then called on Keith Cahanin to give the scholarship report. He reported there are three (3) $1,000 scholarships this year sponsored by the Lafayette Chapter of Credit Unions. People’s Credit Union also gives a scholarship to one of the applications received.

Bouillion gave his report, which stated, on December 31, 2019 there were 3,577 members, and a dividend of .30% was paid, as well as a bonus dividend of .30% for a total of 0.60% for the 4th Quarter of 2019. An interest rebate of 10% was given this year totaling $33,048.77. He also reported that a total of $63,498.97 was paid in dividends and that the credit union has a total of $23,560,424 in assets.

Bouillion then stated he had appointed Luke Beslin, Keith Cahanin and Shirley Simon to the nominating committee.

Beslin reported the terms of office for Board members, Ryness Leblanc – 2 year term, Rhonda Broussard– 2 year term, and Michael Reynolds – 2 year term, who were voted on and approved.

Beslin then gave the nominees for Supervisory Committee as James Thibodeaux, Larry J. Menard and Ron Sonnier, all voted on and approved.

Beslin then gave the nominees for Credit Committee as Robert Credeur and Cora Faul, who were voted on and approved.

Bouillion then announced the lucky door prize winners, including two drawings for $250, two drawings for $100, 10 drawings for $50 and eight drawings for $25.

Winners were: $250 - Larry Joseph Savoie and Jeffrey Bouillion; $100 - Rhonda Broussard and Cora Faul; $50 - Kristine Meche, Delanie Sonnier, Josie Henry, Ricky Alleman, Shelby Seaux, Dot DeRouen, Rita Monceaux, Thomas Lemaire, Jordan Woods, Thomas Ronkartz; $25 - Janice Trahan, Paula Miller, Lainey Simon, Madeline McCaleb, Eurella Cahanin, Jules Simoneaux, Federicka Benoit and Keisha Gardiner.

Bouillion added that all members present for the meeting who registered would receive a $25 gift added to their savings, and also invited everyone to remain after the meeting for refreshments.