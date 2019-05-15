Post 77 plans annual Memorial Day program in Rayne

RAYNE - During the May meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, held Tuesday, May 7, at the local Legion Home, Commander David Simon reminded members of a number of upcoming special events.

Post 77 will host the 2019 annual Memorial Day program on Sunday, May 26, at 10:30 a.m. Special guests will include family members of veterans who have passed away during the past year, in addition to Gold Star family members (family members of heroes who perished during past wars).

A guest speaker is also included on the morning’s agenda, in addition to the local Woodmen of the World chapter providing refreshments was announced by Chairman Ray Olinger. The general public is invited and urged to attend.

During Tuesday’s meeting, it was voted upon to re-elect the sitting slate of officers to another term. The new slate of officers will be installed during the July meeting.

Also to be include during the evening will be the installation of the new Auxiliary officers of Unit 77 and officers for the recently re-organized Sons of the Legion. Date and time for the event will be announced during the June meeting.

Discussion was heard of the annual Boys State Program slated June 23-29 on the campus of Northwestern State University. Chairman Ray Olinger also announced the orientation meeting for Boys and Girls State will again be held at the local Legion Home on June 6 at 5 p.m. prior to the summer program.

Olinger reported that the local Legion and sponsors will send one Rayne High junior to the event, Joshua McCrory. He will later attend a legion meeting to give a report of the summer program.

Commander Simon reported of the recent weekend musical entertainment and events held at the Legion Home, in addition to a number of events planned in the coming weeks. It was noted that Louisiana Knights donated half the door charge to the Legion Home the evening of their performance.

He also gave a reminder for awards to be presented by Post 77 for end of the school year awards programs to be held at local and area schools. Legionnaires will make award presentations at four local schools.

Ray Olinger gave the membership report of 144 (83%) locally, in addition to on-line dues that he has not received as of date. He reminded everyone who has not paid dues yet to please do so before the June deadline.

Michael Pastor announced plans for a flag retirement ceremony at the Legion in the coming months. The date will be given once the committee completes plans for the event.

Welcomed to Post 77 as a new member during Tuesday’s meeting was Marcus Bordelon, a Vietnam veteran.

Simon gave a brief report of the Ancillary Committee who assists the War Veterans Home in Jennings with needed supplies and additions to the rooms of veterans who reside there. He noted that since 2009, the committee has donated and raised over $100,000 for the WVH with donations and supplies.

He also gave the progress of the new WVH cemetery that is presently in the first stage of a seven-stage project on the 27 acres dedicated for the project.

The commander also reminded everyone that food and beverages are still available for purchase with an expanding menu at the Legion Home during normal bar hours. Call 334-4774 to place your pick-up orders.

Also continuing at the Legion Home is Cadillac and Domino games between 4 p.m. until closing every Thursday.

“Thirsty Thursday” drink specials will also be available from 7 p.m. till. All domestic beers are $1.50 a bottle.

With no further business, the meeting was concluded and meal was served by the Legion cooks.