Post 77 updates by-laws updates, plan Legion’s 100th anniversary

RAYNE - An update was given for a number of events and legion projects during the December meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, held at the Legion Home.

With the updates and changes of the Constitution By-Laws complete and approved by the judge advocate and membership, they will be submitted to the State Department.

As noted by Commander David Simon, the main updates and changes were attributed to the Auxiliary Unit, Sons of the Legion and committees.

Plans continued to be discussed and other ideas suggested for the 100th anniversary celebration of the American Legion planned on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the local Legion Home. The actual birthday of the American Legion is March 15, 1919.

Some of the plans discussed for the local celebration will include musical entertainment, programs and activities for the entire family for not only legionnaires to enjoy, but the general public.

“This is the observance of the 100th birthday of the U.S. American Legion,” stated Post 77 Commander David Simon. “We are working to get the entire community involved and learn what the American Legion is all about.”

Simon also noted the 100th birthday of the local American Legion of Post 77 will be observed two years later in 2021.

The commander announced the arrival of paperwork he received for the many Legion programs hosted by Post 77 (Boys State, Oratorical Contest and awards for the annual Law Enforcement Officer, Fireman and Citizen of the Year, Teacher of the Year) that will be re-established this term. The forms will be distributed by Chairman John Quebodeaux to the respective representatives so winners can be named and awards ordered.

Simon reported of the recent weekend musical entertainment and events held at the Legion Home, in addition to a number of events planned in the coming weeks.

Following the maintenance report including projects and repairs recently completed at the Legion Home, Simon presented sick call of Legion Home manager Keith Fontenot.

The membership report for the new membership year of 120 paid up dues was reported by Chairman Ray Olinger.

A $400 donation was recently received by Post 77, the lone donation received by the legion.

Chairman Robert Comeaux gave a brief report of the recently completely Woodmen of the World donation drive held for veterans who reside at the War Veterans Home in Jennings. He thanked everyone for their donations and assistance with the program and stated three vehicles were needed to transport the numerous donations made for the veterans.

Simon thanks all legionnaires and volunteers who assisted with the annual 7th District Christmas Party held at the War Veterans Home in Jennings. He also noted Post 77 and Unit 77 made their usual cash and fruit donations.

The commander also reminded everyone that food and beverages are still available for purchase with an expanding menu at the Legion Home during normal bar hours. Call 334-4774 to place your pick-up orders.

Also continuing at the Legion Home is Cadillac and Domino games between 4 p.m. until closing every Thursday.

“Thirsty Thursday” drink specials will also be available from 7 p.m. till. All domestic beers are $1.50 a bottle.

A reminder was also given to mark calendars for the New Year’s Eve Party to be held at the local Legion Home. In addition to legionnaires, the general public was invited to attend and usher in the new year.

With no further business to come before the Post, the meeting was adjourned and a meal was served by the Legion cooks.