Post 77 welcomes special guests during August meeting

RAYNE - During the monthly meeting of Arceneaux Post 77, American Legion, held Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the local Legion Home, Commander David Simon and legionnaires welcomed two guests, District 7 Commander Frank Richard and Area C Commander Dennis Hart.

Richard discussed the recently signed Legion Act signed by President Donald Trump effecting many veterans. He noted with the new act, approximately 6 million veterans (anyone serving in the military after Dec. 7, 1941) will now have access to American Legion programs and benefits for which they previously had not been eligible.

“This act will most certainly increase enrollment at American Legion Post throughout the entire country,” Richard stated. “This will surely help the enrollment of our local posts, as well.”

He also reminded Post 77 of the free package Our Lady of Lourdes blood bank offers to veterans with the post receiving credit for all blood donations. He urged Post 77 to contact OLOL to schedule a blood drive in the near future.

Richard concluded his program with a reminder to all legionnaires of the life insurance benefits available through the American Legion, many of which are free to veterans.

Hart, who chairs the 7th District Oratorical Contest, presented packets to Commander Simon for the 2019-2020 oratorical program. He urged Post 77 to contact local high schools for their participation in the local contest, with winners advancing to the district, state and national levels of competition.

Both gentlemen were thanked for their updates and information provided for the legionnaires in attendance.

Commander Simon continued with the agenda, including sick call including Wilson LeDoux, Robley Moroux, Cliff Owens, Gene Guidry and Ike Duncan.

Robert Comeaux presented the memorial report, including the recent passing of Joseph L. Guidry Sr. and Joseph Wilfred Constantine.

Ray Olinger gave the membership report including 76 paid-up dues including 46% for an early start of the new membership year.

Simon gave a positive report of the OST Dine and Dance held Friday, Aug. 2, at the Legion Home. Proceeds will benefit the upcoming 4th Annual OST Day Celebration to be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, in downtown Rayne. He also gave the upcoming schedule of events.

It was noted the Rayne High student who attended the annual Boys State Program June 23-29 on the campus of Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Joshua McCrory, will be contacted to attend the September meeting for a report of the program.

Chairman Robert Comeaux announced the replacement pole and sign for the front of the Legion Home is on track following a recent car accident.

Simon announced a report of the DEC Meeting, which he attended in July, will be heard during the September meeting.

A vote was held and approval was given for Donald Petitjean to be named an honorary member and have his Legion dues paid due to the assistance he provides Post 77.

The commander also reminded everyone that food and beverages are still available for purchase with an expanding menu at the Legion Home during normal bar hours. Call 334-4774 to place your pick-up orders.

Also continuing at the Legion Home is Cadillac and Domino games between 4 p.m. until closing every Thursday.

“Thirsty Thursday” drink specials will also be available from 7 p.m. till. All domestic beers are $1.50 a bottle.

With no further business, the meeting was concluded and meal was served by the Legion cooks.