Prepare to attend Rayne Holiday Market, ‘Shop Small Saturday’

RAYNE - The Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne have joined forces to host the inagural Rayne Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 30, better know as “Shop Small Saturday.”

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. customers can visit with participating vendors at the Rayne Depot for a variety of gifts and special selections, just in time for Christmas.

Children can take selfies with Santa Clause, while mom and dad shop for Christmas and sample deliciously prepared foods.

Throughout the city, Rayne merchants will be offering specials and discounts. You can find a map of participating Rayne businesses along with their specials, discounts, and holiday hours in the Rayne Acadian-Tribune on the Thursday, Nov. 21st edtion.

For more information on participating as a vendor at the Rayne Depot during the special event contact Marietta Leonards Sikat at 210- 667-7914/msikat@aol.com or through the chamber at raynechamber1@bellsouth.net.