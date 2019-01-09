Property damage results from New Year’s Eve gunshots

RAYNE - Not one, but two locations within the city limits of Rayne, were targeted by falling bullets just after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Officers with the Rayne Police were called to Frog City Travel Plaza and Casino following a report of damage received due to falling bullets during midnight celebrations.

One employee stated that at midnight, while counting her cash drawer, a bullet penetrated the ceiling of the business causing parts of the ceiling to fall to the floor.

Another employee was standing outside under the awning when she heard gunshots. At that point, she returned back inside the establishment; at which time, they discovered the damage.

Following pictures taken of the damage and getting statements from the witnesses, a bullet was located on the countertop behind the front counter.

A second call was received by the Rayne Police minutes after midnight for an incident at 815 Bella Ave.

The homeowner advised the officer of a bullet that penetrated her carport wall during the midnight celebratons.

Following an on-site investigation, officers were able to recover a .45 caliber round from a metal awning located next to the residence.

“We warn citizens every year of something like this happening,” stated Rayne Police Chief Carroll Selly concerning the shooting of guns during New Year’s Eve celebrations. “Not only is it dangerous, but it’s a voilation of the law.

“In the past, people have been injured from this here,” Stelly continued. “I guess we’ve been lucky that no one has been killed.”

Information is being collected and the two incidents are still being investigated.