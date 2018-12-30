Public invited for Rayne's annual MLK Day program

RAYNE - The public is invited to attend and participate in the 2019 Annual City-Wide Martin Lither King Program in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s celebration will be held Monday, Jan. 21, at both The Depot and Civic Center.

Every year during the month of January, the city of Rayne celebrates the life of the civil rights movement leader by recognizing education, positive achievements and the legacy of Dr. King.

Theme for the 2018 program is “Revitalizing the Dream: Working Together in Unity Through Education and Justice.”

The day will begin at The Depot Square at 8:30 a.m. with a short program; afterwhich, participants will march to the Rayne Civic Center where the main program will begin at 11 a.m.

The march is a remembrance of the past which has given strenth and hope for the future.

A panel of guest speakers will include Brian Mouton, Byron Mouton, Terrence Senegal, LaDonna Evans, Michelle Harmon Malone and Sgt. Major Denise Underwood.

A wellness program will again be available at the Civic Center during the morning and entertainment will be provided by local youth, schools, churches and organizations. Lunch will be served following the program.

In the event of inclement weather, all activities will be held at the Civic Center.

Any questions can be addressed to Hilda Wiltz 337-224-5741; Bethalun Bernard 337-962-0968 or Laura Levy 832-443-3880.