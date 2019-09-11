Article Image Alt Text

Rayne’s Marketplace this weekend, shoppers invited

Wed, 09/11/2019 - 3:06pm
Fun youth events, prizes planned Saturday morning
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Wednesday, September 11, 2019

The Rayne Depot will be the site of the September Rayne Marketplace this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 14, by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne, co-sponsors.
Formerly known as the Farmers Market, Chairman Marietta Leonards-Sikat invites all shoppers and vendors to the event to be enjoyed in downtown Rayne between 8 a.m. and noon.
“All previous categories will remain, state Sikat, “including seasonal fresh vegetables, produce, plants and flower (produced by you and homegrown), prepared non-edible or edible products (prepared by you) and artisans (hand-made items).”
The re-vamped Rayne Marketplace this weekend will offered BBQ burgers and pork steaks to be sold by Pastor Donny and His Crew.
Music will be provided until noon.
The Chamber will continue to provide concessions of soft drinks, coffee and bottled water.
“It’s Never Too Early To Tailgate” will be the theme of the day, completed with Notre Dame football players, football throwing events and games, and other fun events for kids from 9-12 years in age.
A giveaway of three signed football will be given away at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. -- don’t miss out on he fun.
The final market scheduled for the 2019 season is November 30 (Holiday Market). Details will be announced soon as plans are gearing up for the Black Friday weekend of events.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019