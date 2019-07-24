Rayne’s Mike Judice awarded state’s top award

Mike Judice, Water/Wastewater Superintendent for the City of Rayne, received highest honors during the 2019 Louisiana Rural Water Association’s Annual Award Banquet held July 17, in Lake Charles.

Judice was awarded the 2019 Wastewater Systems Operations Specialist of the Year South Award, an award given annually by the Louisiana Rural Water Association for outstanding operation and maintenance practices.

The award was presented during the 34th Annual Training and Technical Conference established to recognize the outstanding efforts of rural water and wastewater systems and their personnel.

Of all the systems/operators/ office personnel across the state, Judice was selected as this year’s winner for his dedication to providing safe drinking water and/or helping to maintain a cleaner environment through their efforts in the water and/or wastewater industry in the State of Louisiana.

The Rayne native and life-long resident has been a employee of the city for 21 years beginning his career here as wastewater plant lab technician, then promoted to superintendent 18 years ago.