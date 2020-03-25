Rayne Acadian-Tribune offices closed to foot traffic

Following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide stay at home order during a Sunday conference requiring Louisiana residents to shelter at home unless going out for essential tasks, the offices of the Rayne Acadian-Tribune will be closed to foot traffic.

Our staff will be working to keep you up-to-date on the coronavirus pandemic while adhering to guidelines set forth by the governor.

The Tribune’s drop-box, located to the left of our front doors, can be used for payment drop-offs or information/pictures for publication. You can also make submissions to our news email at editor@raynetoday.com.

In addition, all forms can be found on our website at acadiaparishtoday.com under submissions.

For additional information or to provide us with news updates, photos or upcoming events, please call our office at 334-3186 or 581-7787.

As the Tribune has done for the past 125 years, our staff will continue to serve the community.