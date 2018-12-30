Rayne awaits first baby of 2019

Sun, 12/30/2018 - 2:48pm
Annual contest will award new parents
Lisa Soileaux, Rayne Acadian-Tribune
Sunday, December 30, 2018

Rayne’s 2018 first baby, little Miss Jewel Ann Rogers, and her parents, Jasmine and Jermil Rogers of Rayne, are awaiting the first baby of 2019 during the Tribune’s annual “First Baby” contest. The first baby born of 2019, the child of a married couple having a Rayne address, will be welcomed with many gifts provided by local sponsors. Parents and/or family members are asked to contact The Rayne Acadian-Tribune (334-3186) once their baby is born to qualify for the prizes to be awarded.

