Rayne candidates voice their opinions during political forum

RAYNE - Candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring for the upcoming Nov. 6 election were in attendance Tuesday evening for the Rayne Candidate Forum, hosted by the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce.

Candidates vying for the offices of mayor, police chief and aldermen for the city of Rayne took part in the forum with hopes to sway opinions for their election into office.

Moderator for the forum was State Representative John Stefanski, with the staff of the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Committee instrumental in planning the event.

Questions were submitted to the Chamber by interested parties and the general public, which were used for the portion of the forum dedicated to the mayoral and police chief candidates. They were also given time for two-minute opening and closing statements.

Candidates for City Council were allowed a two-minute address to the audience only.

Candidates in attendance were (mayor) incumbent Charles Robichaux and challengers Brian Mouton and James Montgomery, along with Police Chief Carroll Stelly and challenger Eddie Guidry.

Rayne City Council candidates included (Ward 1) Curtrese Minix, Lester “Peadey” Washington and Romel Charles; (Ward 2) Kenneth J. Guidry and Aleke Kanonu Jr.; and (Ward 3) Calise Michael Doucet and Greg Arabie.

Ward 2 candidate Mills Conques was not in attendance.

Alderman at Large Lendell “Pete” Babineaux and Ward 4 Alderman James “Jimmy” Fontenot are both unopposed for the November election.

Appreciation was extended to Rayne Building and Loan and the Chamber’s Legislative Committee for assisting in planning the event.

Complete coverage of the forum, including questions, opening and closing statements, will be published in the Oct. 25th edition of the Rayne Acadian-Tribune.