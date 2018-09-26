Rayne CDA to host annual Fall Salad/Bingo

Wed, 09/26/2018 - 3:32pm
Wednesday, September 26, 2018

The CDA Fall Salad Bingo will be hosted by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Rayne. on Monday, Oct. 8, at the St. Joseph Church Family Life Center.
A delicious meal of salad and dessert will be served, in addition to a prize bingo games and great door prizes.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., meal will be served at 6 p.m., and bingo games commence at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $12 each which includes meal, drink, dessert and 10 games of bingo. Tickets are available for purchase from any CDA member or at the church rectory prior to the event. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

