Rayne Chamber of Commerce open house Thursday

Wed, 09/11/2019 - 3:02pm
"Business of Quarter" award also planned during special event
RAYNE - Join the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture on Thursday, Sept. 12, for an open house and special events in celebration of the Chamber office’s 20th anniversary.
The celebration will pay tribute to the Chamber’s rich history and pay tribute to those who contributed to its success through the years (1972-2019).
The open house, tour of the office and a special memorabilia exhibit of the Chamber’s history will be held between 1-7 p.m.
The official welcome for visitors will be held at 5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will also be served.
The Business of the Quarter will also be awarded during the special event.
All Chamber members, interested businesses and individuals are invited to attend this special event in honor of the Rayne Chamber.

