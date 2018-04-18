Rayne Chamber discusses busy time

RAYNE - With the approaching Frog Festival and other Chamber events on the horizon, the April meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce was filled with reports and updates during the noon gathering.

“Everything’s lined up and ready to go” stated Chamber President Nikki Link as she read a memo from Frog Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne during the committee reports. “We are looking forward to another fun and successful festival.”

Link also reminded members to continue collecting sponsorships for the Frog Festival and Frog Festival Grand Parade.

With the opening Farmer’s Market in March cancelled due to weather, the new year will hopefully begin on April 14 at the Depot Square as announced by Chairman Blaine Dupont. It was noted that over 40 vendors are in place for the anticipated event.

Concerning the OST Conference, Dr. Eddie Palmer stated an OST Networking Conference is planned for June 8-9 at the Rayne Civic Center mural room. He and the committee is expecting 75-100 people in attendance where visitors will learn the benefits of becoming an OST City. Save the date flyers have been mailed out with additional cities yet to be contacted.

Palmer also gave a brief report of a meeting he attended for the Crowley Classic Car and Antique Tractor Show slated Saturday, April 14, in downtown Crowley. Of special interest will be vehicles built between 1915 and 1929, the timeline of when the Old Spanish Trail was built along the southern coast of the United States.

Tiffany Thibodeaux gave a report of the new landscaping recently completed at the Chamber office. She and her husband speaheaded the landscaping of the front lawn flowerbeds including new flowers, shrubs and irrigation system all within the alotted budget.

Chamber Executive Director Fran Bihm gave a report of the successful CPR class and insurance forum recently held at the Chamber office for Chamber members. Plans are in the works for additional classes.

Bihm also reported of 98 paid Chamber memberships which exceeds last year’s number of this time.

Tiffany Thibodeaux gave the treasurer’s report, followed by the director’s report by Bihm who attended a number of events since the March Chamber meeting.

Under new business, approval was given by the board for membership renewal of the Chamber to One Acadia and One Acadiana, in addition to a budget addition to the Frog Festival souvenir committee for additional purchases for next month’s souvenir booth purchases.

Approval was also given for the replacement of the plexiglass for the Chamber’s ticket booth, which is also used throughout the year for other events and organizations.

A reminder was given to the scholarship committee to meet soon to discuss the Chamber Scholarship for Rayne High and Notre Dame students.

Announcement was made of the Cleanest City District Contest on April 5th and the Frog Festival Queen’s Pageant on April 14 at the Civic Center.