Rayne Chamber meeting hears positive reports

RAYNE - A number of committee reports were heard during the December meeting of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Chamber office.

A positive report was given of the inaugural Rayne Holiday Market held Saturday, Nov. 30, during “Shop Small Saturday.”

““It was a great day and I believe a roaring success” stated committee member Cynthia Oliver as 40 vendors were on site at the Depot, plus numerous local businesses offering plenty of deals and participating in the special ornament raffle for Chamber Cash.

“I have heard from numerous businesses who offered positive responses of the day,” stated Chamber President Jeremy Lavergne concerning the Rayne Holiday Market held in conjunction with Shop Small Saturday. “The businesses I have spoken to mentioned a upswing in sales for the day.”

Lavergne also gave a short report of the upcoming 2020 Frog Festival, noting that all bands have been booked.

“We are planning a different way of introducing the entertainment for the festival,” stated Lavergne. “We will make it an anticipated event where everyone can get excited about the festival.”

Lavergne also noted that sponsors are going well, but that everyone’s help is needed for another productive festival. “Let’s keep those sponsorships coming in -- they are the key -- and we hope to continue to see an increase every year as we have seen during the past three years.”

In addition, Frog Festival nominations have begun for grand marshal and poster contest entries.

Tiffany Thibodeaux gave a brief report of the upcoming 2020 Rayne Grand Court Mardi Gras Ball planned January 18 by the Rayne Chamber. She noted that ticket sales are going well and all plans are on track. Theme for the special event is “Totally Awesome 80s.”

It was also noted the Rayne Mardi Gras Parade and After Party have been planned for Saturday, Feb. 22, the weekend prior to Mardi Gras (Feb. 25).

Adult Scout Leader David Constantin reported on the new and improved sign for the Chamber office now in its final stage of being completed by the Rayne High School FFA organization.

A positive report was given of the recently completed two-day annual First Responders Breakfast held at Frog City Travel Plaza for all first responders of the area.

Executive Director Fran Bihm reported a total of 113 paid up Chamber memberships to date with all renewals due by Jan. 1, 2020.

Under new business:

• 2020 Annual Business Appreciation Night has been tentatively set for Feb. 12 or 13 at the Rayne Civic Center;

• Nominations for prospective new 2020 Board members are now being accepted; and

• January Chamber meeting has been changed to Jan. 8, 2020, due to New Year’s Day.

Announcements and reminders included:

• Business After Hours to be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Germanfest Museum in Roberts Cove by the Germanfest Committee;

• Chamber office will be closed Dec. 24-30 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 for the Christmas Holidays.

The meeting was adjourned and a lunch provided by Jeremy Lavergne and Tractor Supply of Scott was enjoyed by all.