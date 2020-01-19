Rayne Chamber prepares for annual Business Appreciation Night

RAYNE - Awards will be presented, new officers will be installed and board members will be sworn in during the 7th Annual “Rayne Business Appreciation Night” as announced by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne administration, co-sponsors of the annual event.

The event is representative of the traditional Chamber installation banquet, but with a new and improved business-oriented format.

In addition to the new officers and board members to be installed during the event to be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Rayne Civic Center, a number of awards will be presented with nominations now being accepted.

Business Person of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture for the annual “Business Person of the Year.”

Qualifications for the award include:

• The individual must have significantly contributed to the successful operation of a business in at least a senior management position;

• No person presently holding an elected office of a political nature will be eligible to receive the award;

• The individual or business must be a member of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce; and

• No member of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors will be eligible.

Candidates will be selected based on their contribution in the areas of business activities, community service, economic development, and education.

Contributions in business activities may include significant job creation through the operation of their business, contribution to community economic activity through the creation of a payroll which provides earnings for the individual, contribution to the tax base by the creation of a payroll, and number of years that the person has been involved in business.

In community service, the individual may have contributed by participation in civic activities and organizations and by hiring from the local job force. Economic contributions may include present and past participation in Chamber activities, assisting in the retaining and development of new business, and participation in commercial or retail development activities.

In education, the nominee may have been involved in activity directed toward improvement of the quality of education, particularly with respect to job training at both public and private schools, and may have contributed and supported both public and private schools.

Employee of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture for the annual “Outstanding Employee of the Year” award to be presented during the 6th Annual “Rayne Business Appreciation Night.”

If a Chamber member or Rayne business knows of a deserving person for this award, please submit a brief letter stating why the person should receive the award.

Everyone is encouraged to look within their business or where they do business and find that person that has gone the extra mile for that business and/or service to the business community.

The Rayne business does not have to be a Chamber member to submit an employee name; however, only one nominee per person will be accepted.

Humanitarian of the Year

The most recent honor the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture has added to the list of honors to be awarded during the 2019 Annual Rayne Business Appreciation Night is the “Humanitarian of the Year” award.

Nominations are now being accepted for “Humanitarian of the Year” with the following guidelines:

Qualifications: Must have accomplished an outstanding humanitarian and/or civic deed or deeds for the benefit of the city of Rayne and/or our community. Must not have received remuneration for said work, nor done it in the regular line of duty. No personal presently holding an elected office of political nature will be eligible to receive the award.

Candidates should be selected based on their contribution in one or more of the following areas:

• Community Services: 1. Civic improvement. 2. Mental health activities.3. Aid to and promotion of employment of the handicapped. 4. Aid or assistance to the elderly. 5. Physical health and recreational activities.

• Religious: 1. Dedication to individual activities of the honoree’s own faith. 2. Outstanding efforts to promote high standards of moral and ethical conduct both publicly and privately.

• Educational: 1. Outstanding activity toward the improvement of quality of education both public and private. 2. Interest in and promotion of adult education. 3. Trade and industrial school activities. 4. Promotion of community awareness of the need for continuing education.

Please submit the name of your candidate, along with a brief description in 500 words or less stating why you feel he/she should be selected for this award. All responses will be kept confidential.

Nomination letters must be submitted and should be mailed to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 107 Oak St., Rayne, LA, 70578, emailed to raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or brought to the Chamber office during regular business hours of 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Monday - Friday.

Deadline for all nominations is Friday, Feb. 5, by 4 p.m.