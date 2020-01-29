Rayne Chamber prepares for annual Business Appreciation Night

RAYNE - Awards will be presented, new officers will be installed and board members will be sworn in during the 7th Annual “Rayne Business Appreciation Night” as announced by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne administration, co-sponsors of the annual event.

The event is representative of the traditional Chamber installation banquet, but with a new and improved business-oriented format.

In addition to the new officers and board members to be installed during the event to be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Rayne Civic Center, a number of awards will be presented with nominations now being accepted.

Nominations are now being accepted by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture for the following awards:

• Business Person of the Year - A non-board member who has significantly contributed to the successful operation of a business in at least a senior management position is recommended. No person presently holding an elected office of a political nature will be eligible to receive the award. The individual or business must be a member of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce; and

• Outstanding Employee of the Year - Everyone is encouraged to look within their business or where they do business and find that person that has gone the extra mile for that business and/or service to the business community. The Rayne business does not have to be a Chamber member to submit an employee name; however, only one nominee per person will be accepted.

• Humanitarian of the Year - Nominees must have accomplished an outstanding humanitarian and/or civic deed or deeds for the benefit of the city of Rayne and/or our community. Candidates should be selected based on their contribution in one or more of the following areas: community services, religious and educational.

All nominations should be submitted with the name of a candidate, along with a brief description in 500 words or less stating why you feel he/she should be selected for this award. All responses will be kept confidential.

Nomination letters must be submitted and should be mailed to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture at 107 Oak St., Rayne, LA, 70578, emailed to raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or brought to the Chamber office during regular business hours of 10 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Deadline for nominations is Friday, Feb. 5, by 4 p.m.

A cash bar will be available, along with complimentary food by local vendors.

Four guests will be admitted per business with reserved tables of eight available for a $25 fee. Please RSVP by Jan. 31 by contacting the Chamber at 334-2332.