Rayne City Council approves ordinances

RAYNE - Following last month’s extensive presentation by Todd Abshire of the LRWA explaining what adjustments are needed to be taken by the city, the Rayne City Council approved an ordinance relative to charges for the city’s water and sewer services during Monday’s December meeting.

“We don’t want to increase any bills for anyone,” stated Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux. “But, the adjustments that are needed to maintain the integrity of the city are the minimum that will bring us where we need to be in compliance with the state. Our hands are tied and it has to be done to be in compliance as a USDA-funded water system.”

Noting that there has been no rate increase in the city’s water rates for the past 10 years, Robichaux stated, “The minimum required for us to get where we need to be is less than $5 per month ,per household, which will take care of the first 2,000 gallons used. That’s not much considering we have to realize that this will place us in a position to acquire funds or grants if a major water problem occurs. Otherwise, our system is in a bind with the state.”

The four-person committee appointed to be responsible for an annual review includes the city’s auditor, city clerk, attorney and engineer.

“Following the annual review, if no adjustment is needed, the rates stay the same,” noted Robichaux.

Following the approval of the public hearing, enactment and recording of ordinance 2018 for electric, water and sewer service, ordinance 2017 was also approved which enacts Chapter 83 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Rayne entitled Civil Emergencies pertaining to emergency preparedness, disaster recovery and business continuity.

In other business, the Council took action on three properties submitted by City Inspector Mark Daigle, including:

• 701 Seventh Street - 90 days to demolish;

• 607 West Branche - 120 days to make repairs and board windows for safety concerns; and

• 707 Eighth Street - 120 days to aggressively clear property and actively seek succession and place property on market to sell.

Daigle will give updates following the allowed time frame.

Presented by Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly, the Council approved to dispose of a 2008 Dodge Durango as surplus for auction next month.

The monthly financial update was presented by City Clerk Annette Cutrera and approved by the Council, as was a street drive on January by the National Association of University Women for their scholarship fund.

Robichaux and Council members each wished everyone in attendance a Merry Christmas and safe holiday season to close the meeting.