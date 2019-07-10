Rayne City Council discusses numerous city projects

RAYNE - A rather routine meeting of the Rayne City Council was held Monday evening at City Hall.

During the business portion of the meeting, the Council approved an ordinance introduced last month by Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux granting CenterPoint Energy Resources Corp. renewal of their contract for their continued service for the city.

One resolution for the approval of the plans and specifications authorizing for bids and designating the time and place bids will be received for the Water Treatment Plant Improvement Program was approved by the Council.

New business approved by the Council included:

• monthly financial update presented by City Clerk Annette Curtrer;

• approved entering into a one-year intergovernmental agreement with the Acadia Parish School Board for projects shared by both entities (City and APSB);

• Rayne Police Department of a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria declared as surplus; and

• street drive by A&O 21st Century Club back to school street drive to be held at major city intersections.

No demolition projects or written communications were presented for action.

Tim Mader presented the engineer’s report including the following updates:

• Barbara Street Pump Station update including an estimated August start-up date;

• Edgewood Street Project update as to progress of update of curbs to be completed within the next week, followed by the commencement of patch work of damaged areas followed by the asphalt layering -- estimate completion time is late August, weather permitting.

• remaining five street projects were discussed with the following order of work expected soon: West Jeff Davis, North Polk, Seventh Street, South Eastern Ave. and East Jeff Davis.

Robichaux, along with Rayne Recreation Director Dwayne Derise announced the completion of four playground projects at city parks with two remaining at Gossen Park.