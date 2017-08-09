Rayne Farmer's Market moves to Depot on Saturday

RAYNE - The Rayne Farmers Market is moving to its new location on Saturday, Aug. 12.

The monthly event will be staged at The Depot Square — in the heart of downtown Rayne — from 8 a.m. until noon.

“In addition to all the hand-made and home-grown items being offered by our vendors, the Church Renovation Project will be selling barbecued hamburgers and the Chamber of Commerce will offer refreshments,” said Blaine Dupont, chairman.

For the event, the Chamber, in conjunction with the American Legion Post 77 in Rayne and the VFW Post 6720 in Crowley, will hold an American Flag retirement ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

Also, Dupont said Bayou Beau and Sabine Connection, a variety band, will provide entertainment on the grounds starting at 9 a.m.

Organizers promise a variety of vendors selling everything from food to pepper jelly to arts and crafts.

For more information, call the Rayne Chamber at 334-2332.