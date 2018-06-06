Rayne Farmers Market this weekend

After a three-month delay due to inclement weather and the Frog Festival, Rayne’s Farmers Market returns this weekend on Saturday, June 9, at the Depot Square.

Co-sponsored by the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and the City of Rayne, the Farmers Market offers only home-made or home-grown items for sale by local and area artisans and farmers.

Prior markets have featured such items as handmade crafts, seasonal vegetables and produce, homemade jellies, sweets, bakery items, food and concessions.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. until noon with musical entertainment to also be provided for market goers. A refreshmnt booth will also be provided by the Chamber for purchases.

Anyone interests in becoming a vendor for the event should call the Chamber of Commerce office at 334-2332 or email raynechamber1@bellsouth.net or visit www.raynechamber.com or the chamber’s Facebook page for application forms and more information. A fee of $25 per booth space, per month is required.