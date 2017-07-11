Rayne fire rating remains steady — 5

There will be no increase in fire insurance premiums for residents of Fire Protection District 9.

The recent testing by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana resulted in a “5” rating for the Rayne Volunteer Fire Department — the same rating it had going into the tests.

“We worked hard for this,” said Fire Chief Allen “Noochie” Credeur. “Kudos to all the firefighters who busted their chops during the tests and the time leading up to the tests.”

PIAL ratings are on a scale of 1 - 10. The lower the rating, the lower the fire insurance premiums for the service area.

Announcement of the rating was made during the annual Retired Fireman’s Supper Monday night at the main station.

A near-capacity crowd was on hand for the meeting and meal honoring the retired firefighters, most of whom still respond to calls.