Rayne fireworks show set, fireworks fun concludes

Hundreds of residents are expected to turn out for the 20th annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display to be sponsored once again by the City of Rayne Monday night.

Cars traditionally begin lining up along Gossen Park Drive and in the RV park across from the Frog Festival grounds as the midnight hour approaches on New Year’s Eve.

The first explosion over Gossen Memorial Park will mark the stroke of midnight in Rayne, this year welcoming in 2019.

Fireworks enjoyment by Rayne citizens will continue until Jan. 2nd when young and not so young can have fun setting off fireworks until 9 p.m. every night, except on New Year’s Eve when no curfew is set.

Please be careful and considerate of your neighbors while enjoying fireworks fun.