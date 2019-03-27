Rayne Frog Festival committee releases 2019 schedule of events

RAYNE - As the weeks turn into days, the Is have been dotted and the Ts crossed for the official schedule for the 2019 Rayne Frog Festival as announced by Frog Festival Chairman Jeremy Lavergne.

Following this weekend’s Frog Festival queen’s pageants and Tadpole Contest, the following events have been finalized for Frog Festival Week:

Monday, May 6 - Frog Festival Blood Drive at 2:30 p.m. at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

Wednesday, May 8 - gates open at 5 p.m. for Carnival Family Night with free admission ($20 POP).

Thursday, May 9 - Paint the Town Green judging at 9 a.m. of businesses, schools and residents; at 5 p.m. gates open along with carnival and vendors; 6:30 p.m. kick off Frog Festival Parade downtown; 7:30 p.m. opening ceremony on main stage, Paint the Town Green winners, Kids Coloring Contest and Parade Contests; 8 p.m. entertainment by Nik-L-Beer Band on main stage.

Friday, May 10 - at 5 p.m. gates open along with carnival and vendors; 5:30 p.m. National Anthem by Dylan Broussard; 6 p.m. entertainment by Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie on main stage; 6:30 p.m. Waltz Dance Contest on main stage; 8:30 p.m. entertainment by national recording artist T. Graham Brown on main stage; 10:30 p.m. entertainment by Krossfyre on main stage;

Saturday, May 11 - Gates open at 8:30 a.m.; set up for Frog Cook-Off; vendors open at 9 a.m. when the Diaper Derby will be held on Stage 2 by the Rayne Jaycees; 9:30 a.m. introduction of Frog Festival royalty and visiting queens on Stage 2; 10 a.m. Frog Derby Queens Contest on Stage 2 by Rayne Lions Club; 10 a.m. Frog Festival Golf Tournament by Cajun Pines in Branch; 11 a.m. carnival opens while the “Froggie Fashion” Dress Contest will be held on Stage 2 and the Petting Zoo in the Kids Area; 11:30 a.m. will see the Frog Leg Etiquette Eating Contest on Stage 2 by the City of Rayne.

The afternoon events will begin at noon as young talent will be presented by the Acadiana School of Arts and Mouton’s Music on the main stage while Frog Cook-Off sampling begins.

The traditional and much anticipated Frog Racing and Jumping Contest will be held at noon on Stage 2 by the Rayne Jaycees and Rayne Acadian-Tribune, followed by the awarding of winners of the Frog Cook-Off and Beer Purchasing Contest on the main stage at 2:30 p.m.

Keith Frank & the Zydeco Band will perform on the main stage at 3 p.m. for the Zydeco Dance Contest, while the annual Frog Leg Eating Contest will be held on stage 2 at 4:30 p.m.

At 4:15 p.m. prior to the musical finale of the festival, introductions of the new Frog Festival royalty will be held on the main stage.

Musical entertainment concluding the 2019 Frog Festival will be Swamp Pop featuring Warren Storm, Willie T and T.K. Hulin at 4:30 p.m. on the main stage, Country Roundup featuring Kip Sonnier, Jeff Dugan and Tony Bruce at 6:30 p.m. on the main stage, Grammy Award Winner Wayne Toups and Zydecajun on the main stage at 8:30 p.m., and Category 6 will wrap things up with a 10:30 p.m. performance on the main stage.

The annual Arts and Crafts Show at the Rayne Civic Center will again be hosted by the Rayne Beautification Board on Friday, May 10 (5 - 9 p.m.) and Saturday, May 11 (8 a.m. - 9 p.m.).

Gate admission to the festival will be as follows: Wednesday, May 8, free admission; Thursday, May 9, adults $1, children (12 years and under) free; Friday, May 10, adult $10, children (12 years and under) free; Saturday, May 11, adults $10, children (12 years and under) free.