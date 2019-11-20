Rayne Frog Festival Parade Grand Marshal nominees being accepted

The Rayne Frog Festival committee is now accepting nominations for the 2020 Frog Festival Parade Grand Marshal.

“If anyone knows of a deserving person for this award, submit a brief letter stating why this person should receive such an honor”, said Jeremy Lavergne, Frog festival chairman.

Entries should be mailed to Rayne Frog Festival, 107 Oak Street, Rayne, LA 70578 or brought to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce & Agriculture office. Deadline to enter is Monday, February 3, 2020.

The nominee should be originally from Rayne or someone from another city who has helped Rayne grow or promoted Rayne in one way or another.

Politicians on a city, parish, state and national level should be excluded unless Rayne has especially benefited from their actions. Also excluded will be elected officials or someone seeking office during an election year.

The nominee should be able to claim to have done any of the following:

Been outstanding in the field of business and industry by promoting new business and industry in Rayne

Promoted Rayne and the Frog Festival over the years

Contributed to the young people of Rayne through organizations and/or athletic work

Gained regional or national recognition by one means or another

Been recognized as having done outstanding work through or for civic organizations

Made monetary contributions to Rayne where citizens, young or old have benefited

Been an outstanding citizen of Rayne and has unselfishly given up time to contribute toward the betterment of the community.

The city of Rayne has many outstanding citizens who may qualify for this honor, so please send in your nomination before the Monday, Feb. 3, deadline.