Rayne Frog Festival Poster Contest begins

The Rayne Frog Festival committee of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture announces it will hold a contest for the design of the official poster to commemorate the 2020 Rayne Frog Festival in the City of Rayne.

Prizes will be awarded as follows: 1st place - $100 and 2 weekend festival passes, and a festival t-shirt.

All posters must be submitted on poster board or art board sized 18” x 24” and in portrait orientation. The design must reflect the celebration of the Frog Festival and include the following information:

48th Annual Rayne Frog Festival

Frog Capital of the World

May 6-9, 2020

Rayne, Louisiana

Frog Festival events such as Frog Leg Cooking Contest, dance contest, frog leg etiquette eating contest, diaper derby, arts & crafts show, frog racing and jumping contest, frog derby, carnival and festival royalty may be used in the poster design.

All posters must be original artwork. Computer enhanced original work will be allowed. Entrant’s name, address and phone humbler must appear on the back of the poster. All entries must be camera ready.

Winner of the past year contest will not be eligible to submit an entry for one year.

Entries are to be submitted to the Rayne Chamber of Commerce office located at 107 Oak Street, Rayne, LA. The deadline for entry is February 7, 2020. Judging will take place by the Rayne Frog Festival committee at their February committee meeting.

The winner has within two weeks to sign posters after they are received at the Rayne Chamber of Commerce.

All poster entries become the property of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce/Rayne Frog Festival. The winning poster design and all rights to the design’s use shall become the property of the Rayne Chamber of Commerce/Rayne Frog festival.

For further information, contact Chamber Executive Director Fran Bihm at (337) 334-2332.